BRPD investigating shooting that left one person injured near Hollywood St
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened on the 5700th block of Beechwood Drive near Hollywood and N. Foster.
The initial call came in around 9:30 Thursday night of shots fired in the area.
No further details were provided on the condition of the victim.
