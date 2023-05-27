BRPD investigating 2 deadly Friday night shootings

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead and another person injured late Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first shooting occurred around the 3400 block of Main Street, near North Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

26-year-old Ennis Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the second shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive, near Airline Highway, shortly before midnight.

29-year-old Robert Lee Lavallias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motives and suspects for these incidents are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867