57°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD hosts pastalaya fundraiser to support captain's wife battling brain cancer
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department held a pastalaya fundraiser on Friday in support of a police captain's wife who is battling brain cancer.
The fundraiser, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway, aims to support the family of Captain Eric Burkett. Burkett's wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in October.
All proceeds from the event will go towards assisting the family with medical expenses.
Trending News
For more information on the jambalaya fundraiser, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George, Baton Rouge fire crews respond to fire at Ideal Market...
-
6 inmates flee Lake Providence prison; 2 accused killers have ties to...
-
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urges people to use caution when...
-
Volunteer firefighters respond to shed fire in Napoleonville
-
Landry pens op-ed in New York Times outlining Greenland objectives in line...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...