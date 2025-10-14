86°
BRPD: Fire at Elysian Apartment Homes on North Street started from incense

1 hour 3 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 3:30 PM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A fire at Elysian Apartment Homes on North Street started because of incense burning too close to a couch, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials responded around 2:12 p.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from an apartment. The fire had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system and no injuries were reported.

The fire damage was confined to the living room area, but the rest of the apartment sustained smoke and water damage. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.

