BRPD cracking down on crime with new mission, 'Operation Safe Summer'

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul, teamed up to talk public safety in a Facebook Live Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police are cracking down on violent crime in a mission they're calling "Operation Safe Summer."

"We have about 150 officers that are going to be dedicated to this particular operation," Chief Paul said.

In the Facebook Live video, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Paul outline summer plans to keep the community safe.

Since the pandemic, police say they've seen a spike in domestic violence, shootings, and homicides.



"There are a group of bad actors out there that are involved in violent crime. We're not tolerating that. Those are the ones we're in those areas looking for, trying to identify, and the only way we can do that is with help," Paul said.

Chief Paul says there are several hot spots in Baton Rouge where most violent and property crime occurs.

These areas are separated into four districts on a map linked to BRPD's website and Facebook page.

According to Chief Paul, people will begin to see increased patrols in these communities.

"You will see increased patrols in your areas, but we're there for you. The data is driving why we are there in those areas," Paul said.

Click here to view the zones and sub-zones interactive map.