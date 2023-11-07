BRPD chief meets with President Biden amid Baton Rouge crime wave

WASHINGTON - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul joined a group of public officials from across the country to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss public safety on Wednesday afternoon.

The White House said the meeting was centered around steps the administration will take to keep cities safe.

Click here to hear comments from Chief Murphy Paul following the meeting

The list of officials confirmed to be in attendance include:

-Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey

-Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD

-Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore, MD

-Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL

-Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA

-DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace

-Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director at READI Chicago

After the meeting, the President and the Attorney General delivered remarks on the Administration’s gun crime prevention strategy in the State Dining Room.

The White House says the President’s Wednesday remarks on crime were focused on gun violence and its role in recently rising crime rates.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, Biden intends to “build on” announcements he’s previously made on gun control – and also on increasing community policing with “more cops on the beat.”

He’ll also “lay out a comprehensive strategy to address violent crime and gun violence as the – as we enter the summer months,” she said.

Baton Rouge is facing a wave of violent crime this year, including a recent deadly shooting outside a bar over the weekend.

Last year, East Baton Rouge set a new parish record for homicides, and homicide numbers in 2021 are currently outpacing those of 2020.