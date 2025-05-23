87°
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A road rage dispute left a man with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by another driver on Florida Boulevard on Thursday evening.
Baton Rouge Police Chief T. J. Morse said the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Stefan Scott, was arrested after crashing a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene at Florida and Sharp Road.
The drivers exchanged words and Scott allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot into the other driver's vehicle. The man was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital. The car's female passenger was not injured, Baton Rouge Police added.
Scott was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges.
