BRPD arrests one after police chase, crash Monday night
BATON ROUGE - One person accused of driving a stolen car was taken into custody Monday night after a police chase that ended on Winbourne Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a person driving a stolen car and then followed them until the vehicle crashed near the corner of Winbourne and Polarine avenues shortly before 7:45 p.m.
BRPD did not release the name or age of the driver. No more information was immediately available.
