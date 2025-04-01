67°
BRPD arrests one after police chase, crash Monday night

Monday, March 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person accused of driving a stolen car was taken into custody Monday night after a police chase that ended on Winbourne Avenue. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a person driving a stolen car and then followed them until the vehicle crashed near the corner of Winbourne and Polarine avenues shortly before 7:45 p.m. 

BRPD did not release the name or age of the driver. No more information was immediately available. 

