93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death

1 hour 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2024 Jul 29, 2024 July 29, 2024 3:21 PM July 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a 61-year-old man Monday accused of stabbing another person to death. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 66-year-old Michael Kimbrel was found stabbed to death at the Colonial Terrace Condominiums along Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, July 24. 

The following Monday, officers arrested 61-year-old Alan Coons. Police said the two were having an altercation that led to the stabbing. 

Trending News

Coons was booked for second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days