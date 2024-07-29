BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a 61-year-old man Monday accused of stabbing another person to death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 66-year-old Michael Kimbrel was found stabbed to death at the Colonial Terrace Condominiums along Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday, July 24.

The following Monday, officers arrested 61-year-old Alan Coons. Police said the two were having an altercation that led to the stabbing.

Coons was booked for second-degree murder.