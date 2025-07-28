BRPD arrest man accused in armed robbery-turned-fatal shooting along Cathedral Drive

BATON ROUGE — A man accused in an armed robbery-turned-fatal shooting along Cathedral Drive has been arrested, BRPD said Monday.

Markle Burris Jr., 18, is accused of killing Melique Etienne, 22, on July 22 on Cathedral near Wyandotte Street.

According to police, the shooting happened during an attempted robbery that began as a sale started on social media.

Police said that Etienne and Burris were the two would-be robbers, and that they had arranged to meet two men who were selling a dirt bike. During the exchange, Burris and Etienne tried to rob the sellers, leading to shots being fired. One of the dirt bike sellers fired a shot that killed Etienne. Burris left the scene shortly after.

An anonymous tip led to Burris’ arrest, BRPD said.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges.