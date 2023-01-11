80°
Broome says she plans to seek a third term

1 hour 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 12:41 PM January 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she plans to run for a third term.

Broome made that statement Tuesday on Jim Engster’s “Talk Louisiana” on WRKF-FM.

"As of … January 10th, 2023, my response would be yes," she said when asked if she’ll seek another term in office.

She said public safety remains at the top of the list of her concerns.

Broome was first elected in 2016 when she beat Bodi White. She was re-elected in 2020 when she faced off against Steve Carter.

The next election for mayor-president is Nov. 5, 2024.

