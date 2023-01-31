56°
Broncos hiring Sean Payton; Saints get 2023, 2024 picks in return

2 hours 8 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, January 31 2023
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos are hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton.

Reports say the Broncos are finalizing a deal with New Orleans to trade for Payton, who still has a year on his Saints contract despite leaving the team after the 2021 season. The compensation will include a first-round pick in this year's draft and second-round pick next year.

This is a developing story. 

