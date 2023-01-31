56°
Broncos hiring Sean Payton; Saints get 2023, 2024 picks in return
NEW ORLEANS - The Denver Broncos are hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton.
Reports say the Broncos are finalizing a deal with New Orleans to trade for Payton, who still has a year on his Saints contract despite leaving the team after the 2021 season. The compensation will include a first-round pick in this year's draft and second-round pick next year.
The #Broncos will send a first-round pick in 2023 and early pick next year, sources say. The deal has been agreed to. https://t.co/Lw9O9MQV0k— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023
This is a developing story.
