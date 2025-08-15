Brian Kelly warns players, young adults to be aware who's in their 'circle' after JT Lindsey's arrest

BATON ROUGE — LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly says that he is not worried about security for his players and others on LSU's campus after running back JT Lindsey was arrested for allegedly letting two murder suspects stay at his dorm.

"This is all about who is in your circle," Kelly said after Friday's practice. "Your circle of influence has got to be based upon people that you trust, people that know you and you know them, and that circle needs to really be evaluated by some players and some individuals."

Lindsey, a freshman and former four-star recruit, was arrested on accessory after the fact to second-degree murder charges on Aug. 8. He was suspended from the team the next day.

Kelly said that, as players begin to make money from NIL, they have to be careful not to be exploited by people who may want to take advantage of their status.

"We're in an age where you know you've got to keep your circle really close. It's got to be family members," Kelly added. "You start to widen that circle because somebody said nice things to you on Twitter. You know, buyer beware, and that's really the message to our team."