Brian Kelly formally requests dismissal of divorce filing

March 02, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A little under a month after LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce, records now show that he is now seeking to have the case dismissed. 

Last month, WBRZ learned that Kelly was seeking a divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly — who goes by Paqui — after 28 years of marriage. Court records also showed a judge issued a temporary restraining order at Kelly's request to protect his assets. 

On Thursday, an attorney representing Kelly filed a motion seeking to "dismiss this action in its entirety."

See the filing here

