BRFD: Two vacant house fires on Merganzer Avenue resulting in total loss ruled to be arson

BATON ROUGE - Two vacant houses on Merganzer Avenue were intentionally set on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said they received the call around 8:21 p.m. and arrived to find two vacant houses on the lot fully engulfed in flames. The flames were prevented from spreading to nearby properties, but the homes were a total loss.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 225-389-2050.