BRFD: Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids and 5 adults
BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire at an apartment displaced three kids and five adults, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire happened on Clear Lake Avenue near Staring Lane around 3 a.m. this morning.
BRFD said the fire was contained to a bathroom and was already out when crews arrived.
The residents were displaced because the water was turned off in the units.
Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
