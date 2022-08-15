BRFD: Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids and 5 adults

BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire at an apartment displaced three kids and five adults, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened on Clear Lake Avenue near Staring Lane around 3 a.m. this morning.

BRFD said the fire was contained to a bathroom and was already out when crews arrived.

The residents were displaced because the water was turned off in the units.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.