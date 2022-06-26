94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD investigating house fire on North 23rd Street

4 hours 2 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, June 26 2022 Jun 26, 2022 June 26, 2022 10:13 AM June 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find the fire coming from the eave of the house. Firefighters found more fire coming from the bedroom near the back of the building. Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

The home was vacant at the time and is considered a total loss.

Trending News

The fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days