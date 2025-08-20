BRFD: Fire at Choctaw Drive storage unit was result of arson

BATON ROUGE — A storage building on South Choctaw Drive caught fire late Tuesday night, a fire investigators say was intentionally set.

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a Square Space Storage unit around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters contained the fire to a single unit 20 minutes later, but smoke made its way into neighboring units.

No injuries were reported.

Square Space Storage says it's aware of the fire and is en route to the location to assess the damage.