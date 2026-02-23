BRFD advises against open burning while red flag warning in effect across capital region

BATON ROUGE — A red flag warning is in effect across the capital region until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is reminding residents that open burning in the parish is illegal without a permit.

If you live in a parish where outdoor burning is allowed, it’s recommended that you not do so during the red flag warning. This includes burning leaves, trash or starting fire pits.

Alongside the warning, colder temperatures are also moving in.

Fire officials say space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything flammable and never left unattended. Also, make sure that you have working smoke alarms in your home.