BREC to re-open golf courses this week; Additional safety measures in place

Image via brec.org

BATON ROUGE- BREC will begin opening its golf courses this week with extended tee times to keep a safe distance between players.

Thursday, April 30, three of BREC’s six golf courses will reopen for play including Santa Maria, Beaver Creek and Webb Memorial golf courses.

Woody Dumas, J.S. Clark and Historic City Park golf courses will reopen on Friday, May 1.

Tee times will be extended to every 12-minutes and a pre-pay option will be in place to increase protection amid the coronavirus crisis.

Additional safety measures are listed below:

- No cash transactions will be accepted, credit cards or gift cards only accepted.

- A discounted rate will be provided to customers who pre-pay their green fees online for less interaction with staff at the golf courses using this link:

- Limited or no access to the clubhouse – Sales transactions will occur at a door or window.

- Limited access to clubhouse bathrooms, where access is available through a separate entrance.

- Tee times will be extended to every 12-minutes in order to keep safe distances between groups.

- “Walk-on” (non-tee time) play may be unavailable or very limited at busier facilities.

- Cart rentals are for single riders only and carts will be sanitized after each use.

- Cart rentals will be limited, as some course may be ‘walking only’ for some portion of the day.

- Multiple signs will be displayed on courses to remind golfers to maintain safe distances.

- No outing groups, tournaments or organized play of more than 10 people will be allowed.

- Employees will complete a daily health screening questionnaire.

- Masks and gloves will be provided to staff and frequent disinfecting schedules will be mandated.

The BREC asks any golfers who feel sick to stay home. Other safety measures put into place before the closure include upsidedown hole liners so the ball cannot fall into the hole fully, no touching the flagstick, no rakes on the course, water coolers are prohibited and ball-washers are removed or covered.

To book a tee time or for more information, click here.