BREC offering virtual tours while parks close for virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE- Magnolia Mound Plantation may be closed to the public for a while, but BREC is offering an in-depth tour of the grounds from the comfort of your own quarantine.

The video is just one of many that BREC is putting together for their new website, "refresh."

"We came up with it just for this situation," said BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet.

While places like Magnolia Mound and the zoo are closed, BREC still wants the public to enjoy them.

"We thought we would do a video page which would take people into places they can't go to right now," said Michelet.

The page features videos for kids and adults that are both educational and a good way to spend time while you're stuck inside.

"Like animal encounters at the zoo or Bluebonnet Swamp, we have a BREC on-the-go employee who gave us some easy workouts people can do. One of our recreation people even explained how to build a fort."

BREC says they have tons more videos planned, as its not certain how long the parks will be closed.

"We're going to keep it going for as long as we need to, as long as people are indoors, and if it becomes a popular thing, we are ready to do a lot of video. We're just ramping up on the quick videos we can post to this website now."

You can find all these videos at www.brec.org/refresh, and though the zoo and Magnolia Mound are closed, BREC's outdoor parks are still open to the public.