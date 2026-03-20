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BREC extends survey for the City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan

1 hour 26 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 12:54 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — BREC is extending the Public Input Survey for the City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan to gain feedback from residents in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Data from the survey will influence developments meant to build upon the ongoing work around the park and nearby University Lakes. 

The ongoing revitalization project will be led by BREC and design firm Sasaki, guided by an 11-member advisory committee of stakeholders from BREC and local organizations and institutions.

The survey is meant to ensure the space includes expanded cultural amenities, golf improvements, circulation connections and other recreational assets. The surveys will remain open through April 17.

BREC will also host a public meeting on April 22 for community members to provide input.  

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Link to the public survey is available here.

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