BREAKING: Humberto Now a Hurricane
Humberto has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic. Satellite images show the storm becoming more organized, with a developing center and stronger winds.
The National Hurricane Center says Humberto’s top winds are now around 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is moving slowly right now, but is expected to pick up speed and turn northward over the next few days.
Forecasters warn Humberto could strengthen quickly and may become a major hurricane by this weekend. While the exact path remains uncertain, the system will be closely watched for any potential impacts along the Southeast U.S. coast.
