71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BREAKING: Humberto Now a Hurricane

4 hours 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 4:21 AM September 26, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Dave Baker

Humberto has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic. Satellite images show the storm becoming more organized, with a developing center and stronger winds.

The National Hurricane Center says Humberto’s top winds are now around 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is moving slowly right now, but is expected to pick up speed and turn northward over the next few days.

Trending News

Forecasters warn Humberto could strengthen quickly and may become a major hurricane by this weekend. While the exact path remains uncertain, the system will be closely watched for any potential impacts along the Southeast U.S. coast.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days