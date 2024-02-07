66°
BRCC Mid City campus closed until noon Thursday due to scheduled outage

33 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 5:10 PM February 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to The Advocate's Travis Spradling

BATON ROUGE - BRCC announced the closure of their Mid City campus as a result of a schedule power outage by Entergy Wednesday.

The campus will reopen as usual noon Thursday, and students with classes beginning at noon or later should attend their classes as scheduled.

BRCC encourages students to check their Canvas accounts for specific instructions from their instructors and further information. Employees with questions or in need of assistance are advised to contact their immediate supervisors.

