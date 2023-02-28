'Brazen' interstate shootings becoming more common

BATON ROUGE - It’s been two days and still there is no update on the I-110 shooting that killed 17-year-old Nykobia Keller on Saturday night. With interstate shootings becoming more common in the capital area, it leaves many to wonder: why?

Former New Orleans police chief Ronal Serpas says he has a possible answer to the question.

“These young men and women who are using firearm violence do not suspect, believe or anticipate any consequences are going to occur because of their behavior, which results in even more brazen behavior,” says Serpas.

Last week, a woman spoke to WBRZ about how her car was hit by a stray bullet while on the interstate. The woman walked away, but Keller was not as lucky; she is the latest victim of one of these "brazen" attacks.

“Now we’re seeing people who are being killed on the interstate, like here in New Orleans. Just a couple days ago an Uber driver, a rideshare driver was killed just because they picked up the wrong person,” says Serpas.

He says the nature of these crimes—committed in public with little regard for who may get injured—are a result of bigger problems.

“I think there is beginning to be evidence of some social decay that's resulting in increased brazen criminal behavior across many cities in the country. You have to have a community stand together and say that this is just not acceptable to us.”

WBRZ reached out to The Baton Rouge Police Department for an update on their investigation. They did not respond to us.