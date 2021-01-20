Latest Weather Blog
BR Police investigate shooting death of man on North 23rd Street
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot to death in north Baton Rouge.
Officials say Autrell Bivens lost his life after being shot on Jan. 4 around 6:35 a.m. while traveling in a vehicle along the 1400 block of North 23rd Street near Cherry Street.
According to police, Bivens and a juvenile victim were headed north on North 23rd Street when unknown suspect(s) began shooting at their vehicle.
While the juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries, Bivens was brought to a local hospital and remained there until Jan. 19, which is when he succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, detectives have yet to develop a motive for the shooting and they're asking that anyone with information related to the crime contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President Trump leaves White House, makes final remarks to nation
-
Spring semester begins at Southern University
-
What to expect on Inauguration Day
-
An Inauguration Day unlike any other unfolds amid the COVID-19 pandemic
-
LDH calls for retired medical professionals to volunteer for vaccine administration