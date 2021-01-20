BR Police investigate shooting death of man on North 23rd Street

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot to death in north Baton Rouge.

Officials say Autrell Bivens lost his life after being shot on Jan. 4 around 6:35 a.m. while traveling in a vehicle along the 1400 block of North 23rd Street near Cherry Street.

According to police, Bivens and a juvenile victim were headed north on North 23rd Street when unknown suspect(s) began shooting at their vehicle.

While the juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries, Bivens was brought to a local hospital and remained there until Jan. 19, which is when he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, detectives have yet to develop a motive for the shooting and they're asking that anyone with information related to the crime contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).