Bowling is the Live Oak baseball team's superstition in pursuit of state title

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Live Oak baseball team may not be superstitious, but they are slightly 'stitious'.

The Eagles are searching for the first state championship in the school's baseball history, and have gone bowling the past three weeks during their playoff run.

"A couple of weeks ago, we felt like the guys were a little bit tight," said Head Coach Jesse Cassard. "I think the first week that we told them, I went into the weight room and I said, 'alright for practice, we're going bowling,' I think they all thought that we were joking and then they kept asking over and over, and I said, 'Well, I'm going bowling!'"

After winning the last two playoff series, Live Oak has gone bowling instead of going to practice to start the week.

"We love hanging around with each other, we hang out outside of school all the time, so we're just with each other all the time, it kind of calms everything, takes your mind off the big game, so it just helps us," said senior pitcher Trevor Hodges.

Live Oak will play Sam Houston in the DI Non-Select best-of-three championship series starting on Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.