Both Central La. lawmen accused of boy's murder in 2015 are free on bond

MARKSVILLE - Derrick Stafford, the second Avoyelles Parish marshal charged in the shooting death of a six year old last year, bonded out of jail Wednesday.

Stafford and Norris Greenhouse are accused of killing Jeremy Mardis and injury the child's father in the same shooting. The puzzling situation surrounding the shooting, which happened while Stafford and Greenhouse were on duty for a ward marshal's department is still unclear.

Stafford and Greenhouse each had to post a $1 million bond to be released. Both used property bonds where family members tallied up property valued at $1 million.

Greenhouse was released on bond last year.

