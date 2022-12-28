64°
Boil water advisory lifted for Hammond Heights, White Hall/Head of Island

1 hour 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 28 2022 Dec 28, 2022 December 28, 2022 4:57 PM December 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A boil water advisory enacted on Saturday has been lifted for customers of the French Settlement Water Company in Hammond Heights and in White Hall/Head of Island.

Officials on Wednesday said the precautionary measure was no longer in effect.

The notice was put out because of concerns of possible bacterial contamination following a loss of water pressure in the supply lines. Several hundred homes were affected.

