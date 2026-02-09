67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for Pine Heaven area in Livingston

2 hours 49 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 8:54 AM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A boil water advisory was issued for the Pine Heaven area in Livingston on Monday morning.

According to officials, a water sample will be submitted for testing today, and the public will be notified as soon as the results return. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days