Boil water advisory issued for Pierre Part residents
ASSUMPTION — Assumption Parish Waterworks has notified residents of a boil water advisory in the Pierre Part area.
Water will be turned off Wednesday morning so a fire hydrant on North Bay Road can be replaced. Waterworks expects water to be off for around 2 hours.
Residents who live on the following roads may be affected:
North Bay Road
Davis North Bay
Theriot Street
Curtis Street
Donna Street
Randy Street
Reno Street
Tut Street
Water samples will be taken for testing at the State Laboratory. If all of the samples pass inspection, Waterworks will then notify everyone affected that the advisory has been lifted.
