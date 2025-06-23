88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory lifted for Burgess neighborhood in Walker after multiple days

2 weeks 4 days 5 hours ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 12:32 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

WALKER - A boil advisory issued earlier in the week for the Burgess neighborhood in Walker was lifted Thursday morning. 

The advisory covered streets surrounding Walker Elementary and nearby homes. The advisory was issued Tuesday.

Affected areas include:

-Burgess Avenue west of the Freshman High
-Dawn Street
-Collins Street
-Robin Drive
-Forest Drive
-Wildcat Drive
-Clara Street
-Oak Street
-Elm Street
-Brannon Street
-Stump Street
-Stadium Drive
-Burgess to College Drive
-Sherwood Street

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days