Boil advisory lifted for Burgess neighborhood in Walker after multiple days

WALKER - A boil advisory issued earlier in the week for the Burgess neighborhood in Walker was lifted Thursday morning.

The advisory covered streets surrounding Walker Elementary and nearby homes. The advisory was issued Tuesday.

Affected areas include:

-Burgess Avenue west of the Freshman High

-Dawn Street

-Collins Street

-Robin Drive

-Forest Drive

-Wildcat Drive

-Clara Street

-Oak Street

-Elm Street

-Brannon Street

-Stump Street

-Stadium Drive

-Burgess to College Drive

-Sherwood Street