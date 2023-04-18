72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish; no foul play suspected

8 hours 2 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 9:28 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGANZA - Officials are investigating reports of a body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

The parish sheriff's office said it was called to a scene on reports of a body found in a yard Tuesday morning in Morganza. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Patrick Dickinson.

Investigators later determined that no foul play was involved in Dickinson's death. 

