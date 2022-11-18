Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood identified as 45-year-old man

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods.

Sources say the body, later identified as 45-year-old Derrick Johnson, was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate.

The cause of Johnson's death was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.