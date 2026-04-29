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Body found in Tickfaw canal identified

1 hour 3 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 12:07 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - Deputies have identified a 38-year-old whose decomposed body was found in a Tickfaw canal on Monday. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of Brandon McKay of Tickfaw was recovered. Deputies said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but toxicology results are pending. 

TPSO said McKay's body was found by two boys who were fishing in the canal near the corner of Stafford Road and Pravata Lane. 

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