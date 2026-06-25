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Pointe Coupee Parish gets Louisiana insurance help for flood damage claims
NEW ROADS — The Louisiana Department of Insurance has set up at Pointe Coupee Parish government offices to help residents with flooding-related insurance claims.
Department representatives were available to answer questions one-on-one about coverage, the claims process and more.
"First thing is now they are scrambling because they have damage and they maybe haven't read the policy. Most people don't read those policies until something happens," a department representative said. "One of the commissioners... his big thing is about making us make sure we get out and talk to people prior to a storm or some sort of event happening. This, we didn't have a chance to get here to do that, but now that we're here, it's okay. This is how it works."
All residents who have had flooding or storm damage are being encouraged to go to damage.la.gov.
The flooding in Pointe Coupee Parish followed Tropical Storm Arthur, which brought an estimated 14 to 17 inches of rain north of Highway 15. Four families in Lettsworth were evacuated after water entered their homes and about 30 residents' homes took on water overall.
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Gov. Jeff Landry ordered a state of emergency for Pointe Coupee Parish and several other parishes in the area. The parish government concluded its search and rescue efforts and said no one was hurt or killed.
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