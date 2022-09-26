90°
Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play. 

This is a developing story. 

