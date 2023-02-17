42°
Body found in car at Port Allen truck stop confirmed to be missing woman from Lafayette
PORT ALLEN - A body found at a truck stop in Port Allen late Sunday morning has been confirmed to be that of a missing woman from Lafayette last seen in December.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Sheila Baker was found dead in a car at the Super Lucky Louie's truck stop along U.S. 190 around Feb. 12. The department said Baker was last seen on Christmas day of 2022.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected and the cause of death is pending an autopsy report.
This is a developing story.
