Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be drug overdose

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an address off Old Hammond Highway after a body was found Wednesday morning.

The body was found around 7:20 a.m. near the corner of Hammond Manor Drive, officials said.

Deputies told WBRZ that the death appears to have been a drug overdose.