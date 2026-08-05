Bobby Jindal speaking at Press Club Monday

BATON ROUGE- Governor Bobby Jindal is making a few public appearances during his last few weeks in office. On Monday he'll speak at the Baton Rouge Press Club.



Jindal is expected to talk about his time in office over the past eight years and how he believes the state is stronger than ever before.



During an exclusive interview with WBRZ, the governor spoke proudly about all that he's done during his term. Although his popularity has declined, Jindal told us he believes he'll be remembered for all of the good things he's done.

"More people are working in Louisiana than ever before, earning a higher income than ever before," he said of the grown he has managed.



Today's Press Club event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Belle of Baton Rouge. The public is invited to attend, but there's a small charge if you plan on eating.