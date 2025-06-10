Boater safety foundation, LDWF promote free life jacket initiative for safety

MAUREPAS - Boaters launching into the Amite River Diversion Canal right by the Hill Top Inn Restaurant in Maurepas now can grab free life jackets on a pole next to the launch. It’s called a Life Jacket Loaner Station.

It’s part of an effort by the Sea Tow Foundation for Boater Safety and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to promote boater safety.

"If they were to show up here and not have enough life jackets on board, they could borrow one from the life jacket loaner station,” LDWF Enforcement Division Col. Stephen Clark said.

The station is made by the Sea Tow Foundation for Boater Safety. It comes with life jackets of all sizes. Officials say they’re free, but they ask that people bring them back when they are done.

"Yeah it needs to be a Coast Guard approved personal floatation device, and one of the most important things is that it fits properly," Clark said.

The foundation is a non profit dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices. They say the station in Maurepas is there because of a Coast Guard grant given to Sea Tow.

"So this is a partnership they started last year with the Sea Tow Foundation and I'm proud to announce this is our third station that we've installed these life jacket loaner stations,” Clark said.

The other two Life Jacket Loaner Stations can be found in Many and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

According to Louisiana law, life jackets are mandatory for children ages 16 and under while they are on a vessel that is less than 26 feet and is underway. PFD’s, or Personal Floatation Devices, are required on all vessels, so people should make sure they have one for everyone on their boat.

"But we do have enforcement agents out on the water patrolling to make sure that everyone abides by the boating safety regulations, and one of those, which is making sure that everybody on the vessel has a life jacket."

Wildlife and Fisheries was asked if more places will get these stations in the future.

"We hope that our partnership with the Sea Tow Foundation continues to grow and through this partnership we can provide these life jacket loaner stations to the public at different boating locations,” Clark said.

Louisiana also requires that everyone wear a life jacket while on a jet ski.