Boat without trailer left on I-10 near College Drive

1 hour 6 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023 May 7, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A boat without a trailer was left on Interstate 10 near the College Drive exit. 

The boat was spotted around 10 p.m. 

It is unknown how long it has been on the Interstate.

