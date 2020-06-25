Board will vote on proposal to remove Connie Bernard from BREC Commission Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The BREC Commission will vote Thursday whether to remove Connie Bernard as its liaison to the East Baton Rouge School Board.

According to the meeting agenda, the request is being brought forth by the commission's chairman, Lloyd H. Benson Jr.. The proposal asks that commissioners approve the move to have the school board president assign a new representative.

Bernard has become a lightning rod of controversy in the past week after she was caught online shopping during a discussion about renaming Lee High School. A video of local activist Gary Chambers lambasting Bernard over her perceived apathy and insensitive comments concerning Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the school's original namesake, went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the days following the meeting, Bernard has been met with calls for her resignation from the school board, some coming from her fellow board members. A petition to recall Bernard from the board was filed with the state this week.

Bernard has said that she currently has no plans to resign from her position on the EBR school board. Her current term as a BREC commissioner is set to expire at the end of the year.