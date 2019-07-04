Blue Bell says it's closing in on woman responsible for 'compromising' ice cream in viral video

UPDATE: Blue Bell says the incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin Texas, and the local police are handling the investigation.

The company believes it has also found the container that was tampered with.

You can read its full statement below.

We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information

*****

A viral video showing a woman licking a brand new container of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in a store's freezer has garnered the attention of law enforcement and the creamery itself.

On Monday, a message appeared on the company's website in response to a video that got more than 10 million views on social media over the weekend. The video shows an unidentified woman drag her tongue across the ice cream, put the lid back on and place it back on the store shelf.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell's full statement is as follows.

"We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation."

Authorities are still working to identify the individuals involved.