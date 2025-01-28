Blind resident rescued from house fire Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters rescued a blind occupant from a home that was full of smoke after a small fire from Monday night reignited Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on East Polk Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was heavy smoke coming from the home, and a neighbor said the homeowner was blind and hadn't come out yet.

Firefighters were able to go into the home and rescue the resident, who was not injured.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and the attic, but the rest of the home was damaged by the smoke.

The resident told fire investigators there was a small fire in the kitchen Monday night that they were able to extinguish, and that there was a smell of smoke throughout the night that they believed was residual from the small fire. Investigators believe the small fire reignited behind the stove.

The Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.