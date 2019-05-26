'Blessing of the Boats' event kicks off summer season on False River

POINTE COUPEE- Red, white, and a whole lot of blue. False River is on the cusp of summer.

“It's a long weekend we're looking forward to it,” Morel said.

The folks at Morel's right on the river are gearing up for a memorial day that can only be described in one word. For Major Morel, it's one of his favorite times of the year.

“You get to see a lot of people that you haven't seen since last summer that have camps on the river and that been waiting to get back over here and have time on the river,” Morel said.

The weekend culminates with a false river tradition, the blessing of the boats.

“Looks like all the stars will line up this weekend. we have the river now open, water is warm, good weather is predicted so we're hoping for an outstanding turnout,” Romain said.

Kenneth Saint Romain has been chairing the event for some three decades. Each year it starts with a solemn laying of a wreath to honor those who have lost their lives in service to the country and finishes with a literal blessing of any and all watercraft taking to the river, for a safe season.

“We have party barges, jet skis, boats, paddle boards, anything that floats,” he said.

Back at Morel's, the blessing is something major is sure never to miss.

“We'll take whatever we can, you know, to be on the safe side of boating,” Morel said.

While he's dishing out fresh seafood to hungry boaters, he credits the weekend for dishing out a ton of fun to those that call false river home and those coming for near and far.