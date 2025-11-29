Black Friday shopping underway in the capital city

BATON ROUGE - Retailers across the capitol region have kicked off the 2025 Black Friday shopping.

WBRZ sent a crew out to a few stores to see what kind of deals shoppers are picking up!

The first stop was Bass Pro Shops in Denham springs where the line was wrapped around the building by 4 a.m. The first 250 people received a gift card.

"They were saying anywhere from $10 to $500. We were hoping to get lucky, but to be honest, none of us got lucky," shopper Carson Sprunk said.

However, Sprunk and his two friends made the most of their early morning shopping spree.

"At this time of the year, with the cold, it's really all about the holiday spirit. It's not really about the money, you know, coming together and getting a good deal and I really enjoy that," Sprunk said.

Walmart was the second stop of the morning, where one shopper says Black Friday shopping is a family tradition.

"Ever since I was little I've been coming with my family. There used to be a lot more people, but now everything is just online," shopper Morgan Moss said.

If you missed out on today's deals, don't worry! Most retailers will keep sales going through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.