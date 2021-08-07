Bizarre: Man accused of eating LSU student's pet fish, arrested two years later

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man* Tuesday after he allegedly ate someone's pet inside an LSU dorm more than two years ago.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by LSU police in 2016, the victim allowed her ex-boyfriend and two of his friends to stay at her dorm in Blake Hall on the weekend of the LSU-Ole Miss football game.

When the victim returned to her room after the game on Oct. 22, she allowed one of the men inside to retrieve his belongings. As he exited the room, he remarked to the victim that she should "check your fish tank" before hurrying out the door.

When the woman checked the tank, she noticed her pet fish was missing. She later showed police a photo she received from the man's phone following the encounter which showed feces in a toilet accompanied by the text "found your fish".

LSU police later spoke with the suspect, who was 18 years old at the time. Arrest records say he admitted to swallowing the victim's pet.

"Yeah, I'll be honest with you. I ate [the victim's] fish," the suspect told authorities, according to an affidavit.

When asked about the image of feces sent to the victim, the suspect reportedly told police "a lot of people" use his phone because it isn't password-protected.

The suspect was asked to appear at LSUPD for a criminal summons but failed to do so.

Police finally arrested the suspect, now 21 years of age, on Tuesday. He was booked on charges of cruelty to animals and improper telephone communications.

*Please note that as of October 9, 2020, the suspect's name has been removed from this article as this incident was later expunged from his record.