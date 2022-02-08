Bishop Shelton Fabre appointed Archbishop of Louisville

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic Church announced Tuesday the appointment of Bishop Shelton Fabre as Archbishop of Louisville.

Fabre, a New Roads native, most recently served as Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Read the full announcement from the Baton Rouge Diocese below.

“Congratulations to Bishop Shelton Fabre on his appointment as Archbishop of Louisville! Bishop-Emeritus Robert Muench and I extend to him our personal best wishes along with those of his countless friends and former parishioners in his native Diocese of Baton Rouge. They all join us in praying that the Holy Spirit will be at his side as he assumes his new role, and be assured as well that our prayers will continue for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as it awaits the appointment of its new shepherd.”