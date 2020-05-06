Bills to criminalize peeping drones sent to governor

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers want to bar trespassers and peeping Toms from using drones to gain access to Louisiana homes and schools under two measures sent to the governor's desk.



With a 96-0 vote for each bill, the House unanimously voted Friday to give final passage to proposals from Reps. Marcus Hunter, a Monroe Democrat, and Stephen Dwight, a Lake Charles Republican.



Hunter's measure would add the use of unmanned aircraft to video voyeurism crimes. Hunter said he wanted invasion of privacy crimes to include lewd drone video recordings and photography.



Dwight's bill would specifically limit drone use near schools, school property or correctional facilities.



The bills make exceptions for police, situations where the landowner grants permission and for pre-agreed recordings like sporting events.